TOUR TIME!!!!!!

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

J Cole is officially going on tour!! It’s the KOD tour which starts in August in Miami & end in Boston Late October. All produced by Live Nation which will include Young Thug. Thugger will be on the majority of the tour but certain cities he won’t be on include Atlanta, Phoenix, Little rock, New York & Washington DC. Of course 99 Jamz will Have your tickets!!!!!