Travis Scott Performing at VMA’s
Mark Horton/Getty Images
By
Randall Floyd
The VMAs are about to be lit.
Travis Scott has been added as a performer for this year’s show. Hot off the release of
, the Houston rapper will perform a medley of songs off his new album at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Scott joined Thirty Seconds to Mars to perform “Walk on Water” at last year’s VMAs. ASTROWORLD
The 2018 VMAs will air live on Monday, Aug. 20, at 9 p.m. EST. Cardi B
leads with 10 nominations, followed by Beyoncé and JAY-Z aka The Carters with eight.
