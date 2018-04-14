IS IT TRUE?

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Images)

By Randall Floyd

Word on the street is that Destiny Child is gonna reunite. Yes during Beyonce’s coachella set the group will reunite. The surprise is supposed to make up for Beyonce missing last year due to her pregnancy. Queen says “The Girls really wanted it & owed it to the fans” If you can’t make it to the festival to see the performance, you can watch it via youtube.

