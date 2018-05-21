Trump is a NO-GO!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch

By Randall Floyd

Meek Mill called off a visit to the White House on Friday following a call from JAY-Z.

According to TMZ, Meek agreed to travel to D.C. to discuss prison reform at a Prison Reform Summit hosted by President Donald Trump. Participants include members of Congress, various activists, and victims of the system. However Jay-Z called Meek on thursday & told him that the meeting would not be a good look for his image & movement. So NO-Go for meek & trump.

