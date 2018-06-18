Now Playing
Posted: June 19, 2018

WHAT A GIFT!!!!!

Prince Williams/WireImage

By Randall Floyd

Drake surprised his dad by buying him a Bentley for Father’s Day.

Dennis Graham was at home Sunday when he got a call saying there was a gift outside for him, according to TMZ. When he walked outside, he found a baby blue Bentley, valued at $150,000, parked in his driveway.  That’s a hell of a father’s day gift!!! 

