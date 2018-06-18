Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
99JAMZ
Last Song Played
Miami’s #1 For Hip Hop and R&B

Posted: June 18, 2018

XXXTENTACION SHOT!!!

Comments
Handout/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

XXXTentacion was shot in Miami on Monday (June 18).

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that the 20-year-old rapper appeared lifeless with no pulse.  He was out shopping for some motorcycles & someone pulled up and shot him.  Our condolences go out to his family.  Video from the scene shows him unconscious in the driver’s seat of his BMW i8 before police arrive. 

XXX has been awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend.  

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation