XXXTENTACION SHOT!!!

Handout/Getty Images

By Randall Floyd

XXXTentacion was shot in Miami on Monday (June 18).

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ that the 20-year-old rapper appeared lifeless with no pulse. He was out shopping for some motorcycles & someone pulled up and shot him. Our condolences go out to his family. Video from the scene shows him unconscious in the driver’s seat of his BMW i8 before police arrive.

XXX has been awaiting trial for domestic violence against his pregnant girlfriend.