PinkPantheress announces North American tour, denies she called "Boy's a Liar" "crap"

PinkPantheress is bringing her debut studio album, Heaven Knows, to fans across the pond.

The British artist has announced a new leg of her Capable of Love Tour, which starts April 6 in Detroit, Michigan, and is scheduled to wrap April 30 in Los Angeles. After that, she'll be opening select dates on Olivia Rodrigo's much-anticipated GUTS World Tour across North America.

A Citi presale starts November 15 at 10 a.m. local time at citientertainment.com. The general sale starts November 17 at 10 a.m. local time at pantheress.pink.

Meanwhile, PinkPantheress is clapping back against headlines claiming she called her top five hit "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2," featuring Ice Spice, "crap."

When the U.K. paper The Guardian asked her how she feels about the original song "Boy's a Liar" and its remix, they quoted her as responding, "They're crap. The songs that are not my greatest are the ones that do better."

But when Pop Crave tweeted the headline "Pink Pantheress says her hit song 'Boys A Liar' and the remix are 'crap,'" the artist clarified her comments.

"Lord help us," she wrote. "I told the journalist I thought the OG was crap at first but the remix made me love it, I’ve said this openly before too. false narratives be like."

One fan replied, "CLEAR THE AIR SISTER. They will always twist your words for a catchy headline."

