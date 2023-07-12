Playboi Carti announces global tour kicking off this fall

By Jamia Pugh

Playboi Carti will hit the road this fall with his global Antagonist tour.

Kicking off in Denver on September, 6, the multi-city tour will run through December, making stops in Los Angeles, Houston, Philadelphia and New York before heading overseas to London and Paris.

Opium label signees Ken CarsonDestroy Lonely and Homixide Gang will support Carti for most tour dates.

Presale tickets for the Antagonist tour become available today, July 12, while public sale tickets will be up for grabs starting Friday, July 14.

To purchase tickets and for the full tour itinerary, visit Playboycarti.com

