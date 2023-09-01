Playboi Carti reschedules US tour dates to 2024

If you were hoping to see Playboi Carti on tour in America this year, you'll have to wait a little longer: He's pushed his U.S. Antagonist Tour dates to 2024.



The trek was originally supposed to kick off on September 6 in Denver, Colorado, and wrap October 20 in Atlanta. Now, the rescheduled U.S. shows will begin January 14 in Salt Lake City, Utah, and finish up February 29 in Portland, Oregon.

The rapper will now start the Antagonist Tour overseas, in Dublin, Ireland, on November 19.



Tickets for original dates will be valid for the new dates.



No reason has been given yet for why the tour was rescheduled.

