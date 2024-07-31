PnB Rock's fiancée testifies at his murder trial

The fiancée of PnB Rock, who was present at the time of his shooting death, testified at his murder trial Tuesday. Rolling Stone reports Stephanie Sibounheuang recalled being approached by the shooter just minutes after being seated at a Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles in South LA on Sept. 12, 2022.

“He came to our table right away. I thought it was a fan asking for a picture until I saw the gun,” she said. She testified that he demanded their jewelry at gunpoint and that the gunman said he'd kill her first if they didn't obey.

According to Rolling Stone, Stephanie said the gunman, who looked like a "kid who didn't know what he was doing," eventually started shooting, prompting PnB Rock, born Hakeem Allen, to throw her under the table. She said that as the shooter took the jewelry off Allen's body, she reached for her phone and he turned the gun on her. "I thought I was dead," Stephanie testified.

Rolling Stone reports that during her testimony, Stephanie also said she and Allen had a "bad feeling" ahead of their trip to the restaurant. She said she asked him to remove some of his jewelry before they went into Roscoe's, but he chose to tap into his faith. "'It's OK, we got God. God got us,'" Stephanie recalled him saying.

She later told Rolling Stone that Allen "saved" her life, noting, "He's heroic. He's a hero. [Other men] would never."

Freddie Trone and Tremont Jones, two men who were not in Roscoe's at the time of the shooting, are currently on trial in connection to Allen's death. Trone has been charged with murder because he allegedly sent his son into the restaurant with the gun to rob Allen. Jones is accused of telling Trone and his son where Allen was. Both Trone and Jones pleaded not guilty to the charges.

