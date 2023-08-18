Polo G considers retiring from rap: "﻿ain't no fun in it no more"

Chicago rapper Polo G says he might be through with rapping.

He took to X, formerly known as Twitter, with his thoughts about quitting, writing to his 3.4 million followers that he "appreciates everybody" who supported him throughout his short career.

"Honestly after my hood poet album I'm considering retiring from music," he said. "So I appreciate everybody ridin for me 10 fold."

In a follow-up tweet he wrote, "This rap s*** got so lame and watered down it ain't no fun in it no more."

Fans commented, expressing their love for the rapper and asking if he'd reconsider his decision.

"Take it back, we need your music," one user wrote.

"Would be sad to see you go but you did what you had to do and dropped amazing albums," another said.

In preparation of his upcoming album Hood Poet, expected on September 15, the 24-year-old artist released his latest single and music video for "Barely Holdin' On."

The new track features more vulnerable lyrics as he raps about overcoming struggles in life.

He says on the chorus, "Barely holdin' on, this life get scary as it goes on / Burdens what we carry on, I ain't perfect, spare me if I'm wrong / Hope my secrets get buried when I'm gone, starin' at the writin' on these headstones / They keep on tryna tell me but I'm strong, that's what you wanted to tell me all along."

