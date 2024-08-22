Pras talks cancellation of tour with Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees

Pras of the Fugees is talking more about the group's canceled tour with Ms. Lauryn Hill, noting he empathizes with frustrated fans.

He told Vulture, "Everyone's frustration has been building up. This is not something that just happened overnight. My frustration was for the fans. They are paying their hard-earned money to see you."

Hill announced the cancellation of the U.S. leg of the tour in early August, attributing poor ticket sales to the media's coverage. The news was met with responses from many who brought up Hill's reputation of tardiness, including Pras, who told TMZ Hip-Hop, “I saved her reputation for 20 years by not telling my side of the story but oops … cat’s out the bag."

Pras later released a song titled “Bar Mitzfa,” which included the lyric, “She made the mess.” Despite headlines advertising it as a diss track, Pras said he was just expressing himself.

“I want to preface this by saying it’s not a diss track,” he said. “You’re family, you have internal disagreements, but it’s not going to be on a level where I’m dissing her — that doesn’t make any sense. Artistically speaking, sometimes we say things because that’s how we express ourselves. This track is me speaking my truth."

"I've never seen this kind of fan reaction toward Lauryn Hill. There is a rejection — We help to pay your bill. Just like we should be happy you came, you should be happy we coming," he said. "It's tough love. But this is not an indictment of her and her character. All people are complaining about is lateness," he said, noting the group is used to Lauryn's tardiness.

Though his travel is restricted due to ongoing legal issues, Pras says he'd love to join the group onstage in Europe.

