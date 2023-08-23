Public Enemy and Ice-T to headline free hip-hop 50th anniversary concert

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen

By Jamia Pugh

To commemorate this year's anniversary of 50 years of hip-hop, Public Enemy and Ice-T will headline a free, two-day concert event in Washington D.C.

The National Celebration of Hip Hop, taking place at West Potomac Park on the National Mall on October 6 and 7, will feature performances from a slew of legendary artists, including Kurtis BlowKid 'n PlayRoxanne ShantéMelle Mel and ScorpioThe Sugarhill Gang and more, with additional artist to be announced.

Fans will also have the opportunity to enjoy cultural activities and activations, and hear from guest speakers, comedians and public figures.

"We are coming to the National Mall itself to bring you authentic Hip Hop for the 50th celebration!" Ice-T said.

"We are honored to continue to celebrate the 50th Anniversary of Hip Hop against the backdrop of America's Capitol with a free event for everyone. I can't wait to get on stage and do our thing," Flavor Flav added.

Pre-registration is required to obtain free tickets to the event; VIP party and travel packages will be available for purchase.

Livestream information for The National Celebration of Hip Hop will be announced soon.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

