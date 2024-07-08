Pusha T named Louis Vuitton ambassador

Pusha T wore Louis Vuitton pieces when modeling in Pharrell's inaugural show in June, but now, he'll be sporting their clothing as the brand's newly announced ambassador.

“His ambassadorial nomination at Louis Vuitton is a testament to his commitment to artistry and a strong personal style, both echoing the maison’s own dedication to unique expression across fashion and culture,” LV said in a statement. “Pusha T’s role as house ambassador underscores Louis Vuitton’s vision of bringing together diverse cultural influences to build powerful storytelling within its storied menswear universe. The maison looks forward to this exciting collaborative journey ahead.”

On his Instagram Story, Pusha wrote of the announcement, "Is this checkmate?"

Pusha's new role marks another opportunity for him to work with longtime friend and collaborator Pharrell, Louis Vuitton Men’s Creative Director. LV speaks of "their shared history," noting it "promises dynamic future avenues of expression and further affirms the maison’s ambassadorial circle to be those forging today’s contemporary landscape across industries and fields."

