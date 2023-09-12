Quavo plans to enroll in college next year

Quavo might be taking his talents to the classroom.

The Migos rapper said in a recent interview with Vibe that he plans to enroll in college soon.

"Next year, I'm going to enroll myself into University of Georgia," he said, adding, "I'm going to be a student on campus."

He revealed his college goals while speaking about his partnership with Lids and their two newly created hats honoring the University of Georgia Bulldogs and the team's "back to back" playoff wins.

Per Vibe, Quavo has collaborated with the hat wear brand for three-to-four years, dating back to earlier custom designs like the Atlanta Braves World Series hats.

"I was just honored and I felt like it was a blessing because growing up I always rocked the Atlanta hat," he said. "When I was trying to rap, that was my favorite hat and that was like a staple. Kind of like how the New York Yankee hat is to New York. We love our Atlanta Braves hat."

If he carries through on his goal to attend college, it'll be a homecoming for the rapper whose hometown of Athens, Georgia, is where UGA is located.

"I'm from Athens ... I love UGA to the fullest," Quavo said. "I just want everybody to rep this hat and put it on their head, because we ain't capping about our rap."

