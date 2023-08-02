Quavo postpones 'Rocket Power:' "We gotta run some more tests"

After weeks of teasing, Quavo announced his new album, Rocket Power, won't be out when fans expected it.

The Migos rapper said he's pushing back the release of the highly anticipated project, from its original date of August 4 to August 18.

"We gotta run some more tests before the rocket is ready to launch," he wrote on Instagram, alongside a clip of him sitting in a music studio.

He first shared news of the upcoming album with a 90-second video trailer on Instagram that sees him carrying the chain of his late nephew and group member, Takeoff.

Quavo said the upcoming album was created in honor of Takeoff, who was shot and killed last November.

"Through the process of healing I've learned to turn tragedy into triumph," he said.

