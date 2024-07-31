Quavo speaks, Megan Thee Stallion performs at Kamala Harris' Atlanta rally

Megan Thee Stallion and Quavo are Team Harris in the upcoming presidential election. They both attended Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign rally in Atlanta Tuesday and showed their support for her run as the presumptive Democratic nominee.

Meg kicked things off with a performance of songs including "Girls in the Hood," "Mamushi," "Body" and "Savage" before hyping the crowd. "Make some noise for Ms. Harris, our future president. ... Let's get this done Atlanta," she said. "We about to make history with the first female president, the first Black female president. Let's get this done, hotties. Hotties for Harris!"

Quavo then took the stage, sharing his passion for ending gun violence. He started working with Harris on the issue following the shooting death of his nephew and fellow Migos member Takeoff.

“One of the issues I care about is resolving the gun violence issue. And you can’t understand the struggles of gun violence if you’re not in the field or in the heart of it," he said, before sharing a lesson learned from his time with the VP. "One thing I learned about working with Vice President Harris is she always stands on business. From inviting me to the White House last year to discuss these solutions to passing the biggest gun safety laws today."

"So it’s only right in the birthplace of the culture, it’s also the same place that launched the first African-American woman to run for president," Quavo continued. "Yeah, we’re changing the culture again. So if you never voted before, make sure you get out and vote right now ’cause it’s the real one. And in the words of my brother Takeoff, let me get a ‘Kamala.'”

Kamala eventually took the stage, expressed her mission to become president and asked Donald Trump to reconsider meeting her on the debate stage.

