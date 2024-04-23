Quavo takes aim at Chris Brown with diss track response

And the feud continues: Quavo has officially responded to Chris Brown's diss track.



On April 22, Quavo released his response to Brown's "Weakest Link," which took shots at him. On the track, "Over H*** and B******," Quavo references Brown's abusive past with ex Rihanna and calls him the "crackhead Michael Jackson," among other things. He even includes the late Takeoff's voice on the chorus.



Brown responded on his Instagram Stories, writing, "Google Raps THAT SH** IS POOOOOOOH. Damn and I was excited..that sh** don't even need a response. Takeoff rap better. CMON QUAVIOUS."



Chris' song "Weakest Link" continued a back-and-forth that also includes his 11:11 cut "Freak." Quavo responded with "Tender"; Breezy's "Weakest Link" followed.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent has been giving his two cents on the feud, and he weighed in on the latest development Monday. "I don't know why I like all of this, but I like it !" he wrote. "This heat keep it coming. Breezy gonna punch him in the face."

