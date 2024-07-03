Quavo teams with Lana Del Rey for collaborative single, "Tough"

Quavo has teamed with Lana Del Rey for a new song titled "Tough."

The track combines an acoustic guitar and a trap beat, and finds the Migos rapper and Del Rey singing, "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass."

You can listen to "Tough" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which Del Rey and Quavo co-directed, streaming on YouTube.

The pair first started teasing "Tough" in May, and they debuted it live in June during Del Rey's concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

