Quavo teams with Lana Del Rey for collaborative single, "Tough"

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Quavo has teamed with Lana Del Rey for a new song titled "Tough."

The track combines an acoustic guitar and a trap beat, and finds the Migos rapper and Del Rey singing, "Tough like the scuff on a pair of old leather boots/ Like the blue-collar, red-dirt attitude/ Like a .38 made out of brass/ Tough like the stuff on your grandpa's glass."

You can listen to "Tough" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video, which Del Rey and Quavo co-directed, streaming on YouTube.

The pair first started teasing "Tough" in May, and they debuted it live in June during Del Rey's concert at Boston's Fenway Park.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!