Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne and more to be inducted into Black Music & Entertainment Walk of Fame 2023 class

The Black American Music Association and the Georgia Entertainment Caucus have announced the inductees for the 2023 Black Music Month Class, and among them are Queen Latifah, Lil Wayne, Busta Rhymes and Jermaine Dupri.

The rappers will be inducted alongside classmates Magic Johnson, Dallas Austin, Marvin Sapp and Mahalia Jackson. They will each have Crown Jewel of Excellence emblems installed in front of Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium. They'll join the company of previous honorees, including Quincy Jones, Stevie Wonder, Michael Jackson, Beyoncé, Mary J. Blige, Usher, Missy Elliott, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Nas and Snoop Dogg.

"This year's inductees embody Black excellence and individually have bodies of work that will remain impactful for generations to come," said Catherine Brewton, one of the founders of the Black Music and Entertainment Walk of Fame.

The induction ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in Atlanta.

