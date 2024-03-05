Queen Latifah to return as host of 2024 NAACP Image Awards

Queen Latifah is returning to the NAACP Image Awards for another year as host. The 55th annual event, taking place Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET on BET and CBS, will also honor poet and activist Amanda Gorman with the Chairman's Award.

"We are thrilled to collaborate with groundbreaking megastar Queen Latifah and are elated to welcome her again as this year's host! We also look forward to honoring changemaker and poet Amanda Gorman and fashion icon June Ambrose for their tremendous impact on culture," said Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy at BET. "Queen Latifah, NAACP, and Pastis have been such incredible partners in amplifying Black culture, excellence, creativity, and ingenuity, and this year's unforgettable show will be no different."

Leon W. Russell, chairman of the NAACP National Board of Directors, praised Gorman for being "one of the brightest young voices in our nation" that "has emerged as a formidable force inspiring a new generation of leaders towards transformative change through her advocacy efforts and poetic brilliance."

She'll join past Chairman's Award honorees Samuel L. Jackson, Barack Obama and more, all honored for their "exemplary public service and use their distinct platforms to create agents of change."

Additionally, on March 15, costume designer June Ambrose will receive the Vanguard Award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards Fashion Show for her contributions to fashion.

"As a fashion icon and cultural pioneer, June Ambrose has not only shaped the visual landscape of pop culture but has also elevated the conversation around the importance of diversity and inclusion in the world of fashion and entertainment," said Karen Boykin-Towns, vice chair of the NAACP National Board of Directors. "Her multifaceted contributions have left an enduring legacy that transcends fashion, paving the way for a more representative and dynamic industry."

