Questlove to release hip-hop-based book, 'Hip-Hop Is History'

Hip-hop is many things to Questlove, so he decided to write a book about it. Revealing the news to People, he said the book, Hip-Hop Is History, will be released on June 11 via his book imprint AUWA Books.

“I’ve been with hip-hop since the start, and it has been with me just as long,” Questlove tells the publication. “It has been my friend and my companion, my coach and my counselor, a source of information and inspiration."

Written with frequent collaborator Ben Greenman, Hip-Hop Is History will delve into the genre's history, spotlighting both well-known and forgotten hits. It will also see Quest sharing never-before-heard stories from his perspective as a hip-hop musician and "obsessive fan" of the genre.

"Hip-Hop Is History is my tour through the first 50 years of the genre," Questlove tells People. "And I couldn't be more excited for all of you to read it."

The book marks Quest's latest with Greenman, following Creative Quest and Music Is History. He also wrote the children's book The Rhythm of Time with S.A. Cosby.

Hip-Hop Is History is now available for preorder.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.