Quinta Brunson teases "exciting" crossover episode for 'Abbott Elementary'

While San Diego Comic-Con is known for showcasing projects about costumed superheroes, plenty of other creatives descend on the event to spill some tea, and Abbott Elementary's Emmy-winning creator, Quinta Brunson, did just that.

The multihyphenate was on hand with her co-stars for a screening of the ABC hit and panel for a 2,600-strong crowd of fans on Saturday.

It was there she teased an "interesting" upcoming crossover episode in the show's fourth season, according to Entertainment Weekly, one she promised "will be exciting, and I think it will change television as we know it."

While she wouldn't spill which show Abbott will be crossing over with, Quinta later insisted in an EW video interview that it wasn't hype. "I really feel that way. I'm not a liar. I'm standing on it," she insisted.

Even her assembled cast members, including Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tyler James Williams and Lisa Ann Walter, aren't aware of what's to come, Quinta says.

"They don't know. But it's super tight. I can't wait until we get to do it ... I'm really excited about it."

Other than that, Brunson told the reporter, "I'm not telling you anything!"

