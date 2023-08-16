Rae Sremmurd releases new video for "Sexy"

"Sexy" is one of 14 songs from their fourth studio album, Sremm 4 Life, which they released in April.

The new video is the latest in a string of visuals, including "Not So Bad (Lean's Gone Cold)" and "Tanisha (Pump That)."

Shot in Atlanta and Los Angeles, the Ethan Iverson-directed video features cameos from rapper Sukihana and the song's producer, Mike Will Made-It.

"Sexy" was also produced in part by 30 Roc, the mastermind behind Roddy Ricch's number one hit "The Box," and samples Kilo Ali's 1995 "Nasty Dancer."

