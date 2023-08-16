Rae Sremmurd releases new video for "Sexy"

Eardruma Records/Interscope Records

By Jamia Pugh

"Sexy" is one of 14 songs from their fourth studio album, Sremm 4 Life, which they released in April.

The new video is the latest in a string of visuals, including "Not So Bad (Lean's Gone Cold)" and "Tanisha (Pump That)."

Shot in Atlanta and Los Angeles, the Ethan Iverson-directed video features cameos from rapper Sukihana and the song's producer, Mike Will Made-It.

"Sexy" was also produced in part by 30 Roc, the mastermind behind Roddy Ricch's number one hit "The Box," and samples Kilo Ali's 1995 "Nasty Dancer."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!