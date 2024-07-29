Rakim says "it was an honor to be able to salute" late rappers on 'G.O.Ds Network (REB7RTH)'

Rakim is officially back with G.O.Ds Network (REB7RTH), his first album in 15 years. In an interview with Billboard, he explains that the album was the result of things finally working out in his favor.

"I think the time was just right. The stars finally aligned for me, and I took advantage," he says, noting he'd previously been searching for a deal that reflected his worth.

"I’ve been in the game for a long time, so my deal isn’t gonna be like an up-and-coming new artist’s deal would be. Artists that have been here for a while, we have to understand our worth, otherwise, everybody else’s goes down," he says. "Our art reflects who we are."

On the album, Rakim showcases his rapping but also some scratching and production. "This is the first time I'm really showcasing myself as a producer," he says. "I always produced tracks. I did a lot of the Eric B & Rakim music, but never really let that be known."

The project also features verses from some late rappers in hip-hop, including Nipsey Hussle, Prodigy, DMX and Fred the Godson.

"It was an honor to be able to salute those brothers and showcase their work again. My man, Matt Markoff (who served as A&R/executive producer) has so much passion for the project. He went around to the right people and let them put their ear to the project, and was able to get some verses from some of these heavyweight legends," Rakim says.

He notes he has a lot more music in store for his fans.

"I’m getting confident with my tracks. I gotta a lot of tracks over here. I just been storing the right time," he says. "Hopefully, you hear a lot of new music from Rakim."

