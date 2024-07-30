Rapper-actor Chino XL dead at 50

Rapper Chino XL has died at 50 years old. The news was shared Tuesday via a statement on his official Instagram page.

"The family of Derek Keith Barbosa, professionally known as Chino XL, is devastated to relay the news of his passing. Chino died on the morning of Sunday, July 28, 2024 at home. He was 50," the statement read.

Among those who survived him are daughters Chynna, Bella, Lyric and Kiyana, who remembered their father as a man of many titles. "King of Punchlines, Puerto Rican Superhero — but the most important one was Girl Dad. And what he gave us most in that role was his strength, straightforwardness, and ability to be super realistic," they wrote. "The main thing we are feeling now is that our Dad is at peace, and so we are at peace."

Born in the Bronx in 1974, Chino, taken from a childhood nickname, grew up in East Orange, New Jersey. He started his rap career in the '80s as part of the duo Art of Origin, alongside producer Kerri Chandler, and later embarked on a solo career, releasing his debut album, Here to Save You All, in 1996.

Chino followed that up with I Told You So, Poison Pen, Something Sacred with Playalitical, Ricanstruction: The Black Rosary, Chino vs. Balt with Balthazar Getty and more. He recently appeared on Rakim's return album, G.O.D.'S NETWORK (REB7RTH), featuring on the song "Pendulum Swing."

Chino also acted in The Young and the Restless, CSI: Miami, Reno 911! and the movie Alex & Emma, and wrote graphic novels like Black Mass, Lucy and Skin and Bones: The Descent of the Holy.

Chuck D, ScHoolboy Q, Bun B, Joe Budden and more have paid homage to Chino on social media.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.