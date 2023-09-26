Rapper Cordae drops the music video for "Make Up Your Mind"

Shannon Finney/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

By Jamia Pugh

North Carolina rapper Cordae, also known as YBN Cordae, dropped off the official music video for his latest song, "Make Up Your Mind."

The new visual, directed by Loris Russier (Burna BoyJustine Skye), sees the rapper working through relationship issues with a love interest while he sings of a confused woman who has "no clue about what she wants."

"Make Up Your Mind" follows "Two Tens," his collaborative track with Anderson .Paak released earlier this year.

Of the upbeat new song and his latest music, Cordae said, "I just wanted to make a timeless song that makes people feel good."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

