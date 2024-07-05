Rapper DDG shares sweet moments with son Halo, partner Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and DDG are enjoying life as parents.

The Little Mermaid actress and "Make It Back" rapper, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., each shared sweet family photos on Instagram for the first time.

In her post, Bailey shared a series of photos of her, DDG and their son, Halo, from their trip in Sardinia, Italy, which featured the ocean behind them.

"halo’s first time in italy," Bailey wrote in the caption of her post.

DDG also shared a carousel of photos featuring him, Bailey and Halo in matching white outfits from their time in Sardinia.

"la familia," DDG wrote in his caption. "who halo look like more?"

On YouTube, DDG also shared a sweet vlog titled "Finally Revealing My Son's Face After 6 Months!!" It featured clips from a photoshoot, Halo getting a haircut and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.