Rapper DDG shares sweet moments with son Halo, partner Halle Bailey

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Halle Bailey and DDG are enjoying life as parents.

The Little Mermaid actress and "Make It Back" rapper, born Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., each shared sweet family photos on Instagram for the first time.

In her post, Bailey shared a series of photos of her, DDG and their son, Halo, from their trip in Sardinia, Italy, which featured the ocean behind them.

"halo’s first time in italy," Bailey wrote in the caption of her post.

DDG also shared a carousel of photos featuring him, Bailey and Halo in matching white outfits from their time in Sardinia.

"la familia," DDG wrote in his caption. "who halo look like more?"

On YouTube, DDG also shared a sweet vlog titled "Finally Revealing My Son's Face After 6 Months!!" It featured clips from a photoshoot, Halo getting a haircut and more.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!