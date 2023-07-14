Raven-Symoné calls Keke Palmer a "Boss a** girl": "I am so proud of you at every single moment"

That's So Sweet of Raven-Symoné to give Keke Palmer her flowers loud and proud, for everyone to witness.

Raven-Symoné and her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, joined Keke on a recent episode of her Baby, This is Keke Palmer podcast to chat about relationships, but the Disney star couldn't help but celebrate the new mom and all she's accomplished.

"I just want to give you your props, you are a boss a** girl," Raven-Symoné said. "I'm so proud of you."

Raven went on, praising Keke's career accomplishments and noting how happy she was when "another Black girl" was added to Disney Channel's lineup back in the day.

"And you blew the heck up!" Raven-Symoné said.

The compliments continued, with Raven admitting she was "so happy" to have lost a past role to Keke.

"Normally when somebody else gets a job that I'm out for, I'm like, 'God damn it,'" Raven-Symoné said. "But when you got it, I was like, 'Immediately, yes. She deserves it.'"

She ended her rant expressing how she looks forward to watching Keke step into her "Oprah."

"Everything you do, I am so proud of you at every single moment," she added.

The Nope star thanked Raven-Symoné for her kind words and, in typical Keke fashion, suggested the two work together in the future.

"Let me know when I can be on Raven's Home," she said, adding, "Can we figure out something that we can do together?"

Raven-Symoné agreed and urged a "serious" conversation "outside the podcast."

Looks like there might be a Raven/Keke production coming soon.

