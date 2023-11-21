R&B singer Jon B. returns with new single, "Waiting on You"

For fans and lovers of '90s R&B, you're probably familiar with singer Jon B. and his hit song "They Don't Know."

Well, the R&B crooner has made his return to music with the release of his latest single, "Waiting on You," featuring Tank.

The new love song is the title track to his upcoming ninth studio album, featuring Rick Ross, Donell Jones and Alex Isley, slated for release sometime next year.

It's a follow-up collaboration for Jon B. and Tank, who partnered on "Stronger Everyday," off his album of the same name.

With "Waiting on You," Jon B.'s first release since 2019's "Priceless," the Grammy-nominated singer said the goal was to reflect on his own life experience.

"'Waiting on You' describes the feeling of anticipating love in your life; the seasons of waiting," he said. "No matter the timing, even when it seems like it's taking forever, you have to be patient for your partner in life. Not giving up makes it all worth the wait."

