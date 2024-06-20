A recap of Kendrick Lamar's star-studded Pop Out concert

Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

 Kendrick Lamar and fans in LA celebrated Juneteenth at his Pop Out concert Wednesday, which also turned out to be a huge party for the city.

The Compton native tapped several LA stars to take the stage, including Dr. Dre, Tyler, the Creator, Steve LacyMustard, Dom Kennedy, DJ Hed, Roddy Ricch and YG, and paid tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. He then took the stage with a medley of his own hits, making sure to perform Drake diss songs "6:16 in LA," "Euphoria" and "Not Like Us."

Kendrick changed the lyrics to "Euphoria" to reflect Drake's recent purchase of a Tupac ring, rapped about in Travis Scott's "Meltdown." "Give me 2Pac ring back and I might give you a little respect," he rapped, wearing an outfit similar to Tupac's look at the 1994 Source Awards.

K.Dot then performed "Not Like Us" six times, bringing Mustard, who produced the beat, Russell Westbrook and others from the West Coast with him onstage to help him close out the show.

The big group consisting of gang members from different "sections" of the city took a picture with Kendrick, who noted it was a moment for LA to unite following the tragic deaths of Kobe Bryant and Nipsey Hussle.

"We been f***** up since Nipsey died. We been f****** up since Kobe died," K. Dot said.

DeMar DeRozan, LeBron James, Westbrook and Rick Ross were among those in attendance.

