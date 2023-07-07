Remy Ma, Teyana Taylor, Fat Joe to perform at inaugural Harlem Festival of Culture

The lineup for the first annual Harlem Festival of Culture, a celebration of Black music and culture, sees Ferg, Teyana Taylor and Wyclef Jean as headliners.

A reimagined version of the historic 1969 weeks-long festival, HFC will take place over the course of three days from July 28 through July 30, at the famed Randall's Island in Harlem.

Joining Ferg for Friday's show will be Bell Bill DeVoe, Cam'ron, Doug E. Fresh and Mase along with a special "LinkUp" dancehall performance featuring Estelle with Lumidee, Nina Sky, Serani, Wayne Wonder and more.

On the bill for Teyana's Saturday show is Tink, Muni Long, Jozzy and Major. Wyclef is set to close out the festival alongside Fat Joe, Remy Ma, Coco Jones, Eric Bellinger and others.

Festival attendees will have the chance to enjoy indoor and outdoor music concerts, moderated discussions, influencer dinners and film screenings hosted at music and dining venues throughout Harlem and neighboring communities.

As displayed in Questlove's Academy award-winning documentary, Summer of Soul, the Harlem Festival of Culture will serve as a hub for the Harlem community and surrounding areas to unite and celebrate all things Black art, Black music and Black culture.

For full lineup and ticket information, visit HarlemFestivalofCulture.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.