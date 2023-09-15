Report: Jeezy files for divorce from Jeannie Mai

Looks like the relationship between Jeezy and his TV host wife, Jeannie Mai, has come to an end.



According to court documents obtained by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the rapper filed for divorce after two years of marriage.

Per the paper, documents filed in Fulton County Superior Court say Jeezy and Mai are already separated and that they signed a prenuptial agreement.

Jeezy and Mai tied the knot at their Atlanta home in March 2021, one year after their engagement. They welcomed their daughter, Monaco Mai Jenkins, in January 2022.

Last week, Mai celebrated Jeezy for making the New York Times Best Seller list with his memoir, Adversity for Sale: Ya Gotta Believe.

Mai, alongside daughter Monaco, shared a sweet video to Instagram of the 1-year-old giving thanks to God for her dad's accomplishment.

"Today I celebrate a remarkable milestone achieved by my husband," Mai captioned her post.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.