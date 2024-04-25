Report: Kanye West and Ty Dolla $ign's Vultures 2 to feature the late Takeoff

An unreleased verse from the late Takeoff will be heard on Ty Dolla $ign and Kanye West's Vultures 2 album, now due out May 3.

As Rolling Stone reports, the song is tentatively titled "Let Me Chill Out." It will also feature NBA Youngboy and Rich the Kid and is being teased as one of the album's "highlight tracks."

Takeoff passed away after being shot outside of a Houston bowling alley in November 2022. Just a month before, he'd shown support to Ye in an interview with Billboard.

“Shout-out to Ye,” he said. “You hear me, y’all stop f****** with my boy.”

Ye, who'd worked with Takeoff and the rest of Migos on "We Did It Kid" from Donda 2, returned the love after Take's death, writing "Love forever" alongside a photo of him and Migos.

Takeoff's posthumous feature follows "Patty Cake" and "Back Where It Begins," both of which appeared on his uncle Quavo's 2023 album, Rocket Power.

