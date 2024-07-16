Report: Netflix battling with Prince estate over nine-hour documentary

Puck News reports that back in 2018, Netflix made a deal with the Prince estate for a documentary that was initially supposed to be directed by Ava DuVernay. She was replaced by O.J. Made in America director Ezra Edelman, who was allowed to use Prince's music and archives for the project.
Sources tell Puck News the estate has issues with parts of the doc they deem inaccurate, and they are using a technicality to keep Netflix from airing it. It seems the contract Netflix has with the estate calls for the streamer to make a six-hour doc, while Edelman's final cut is nine hours. The estate is using the difference to hold up the doc.
A source tells the New York Post the estate is "incredibly nitpicky" when it comes to anything having to do with Prince's legacy.
