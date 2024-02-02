Report: Roc Nation will not host its annual pre-Grammy brunch

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

By Jamia Pugh

Each year ahead of the Grammys, the who's who of Black music and Hollywood gather at Jay-Z's famed Roc Nation Brunch. But this year, according to Page Six, that won't be happening.

The site reports its been told through a source that Jay and his label won't host the annual event, which might've taken place on Saturday, one day before Sunday's Grammys.

There are no details about why the party has been canceled, but Page Six also says a music insider dished that Hov and his wife, Beyoncé, are expected to attend the Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala on Saturday.

Past guests of the brunch include RihannaJanelle MonáeMegan Thee StallionMeek Mill and Ella Mai.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!