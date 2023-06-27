Report: Trina denies pregnancy rumors

Trina and her camp say she is not pregnant and they'd like the rumors to stop.

After the Miami rapper took the stage at the 2023 BET Awards, talks about her physical appearance quickly circulated the internet.

As part of the show's celebration of hip-hop's 50 years, Trina joined Trick Daddy to highlight the South's contribution to the culture. Afterward, fans took part in a debate on whether the 44-year-old artist is pregnant.

According to TMZ, Trina's team says she is not pregnant and that she wishes people would stop spreading the rumor.

"She is not pregnant despite fans' speculation following her performance at the BET Awards. Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates," her team told TMZ. "She is asking for fans to just move on from this."

It's not the first time Trina has had to debunk pregnancy claims. Earlier this year she opened up to City Girls' Yung Miami on her REVOLT talk show, Caresha Please, about her struggle with infertility after suffering three miscarriages.

While some fans contributed to the gossip, others expressed disdain for the debate.

"Asking if Trina is pregnant after she has publicly talked about her struggles with infertility will never not be disgusting," one user wrote on Twitter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.