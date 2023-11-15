Rick Ross is searching for a personal flight attendant; here are the job requirements

No, Rick Ross didn't enlist a job search engine for help finding someone to fill a new position on his team.

Instead, he took to social media with hopes of finding someone across the internet who would make a great personal flight attendant.

The self-proclaimed "biggest boss" filmed an Instagram Story video, later shared by The Shade Room, in which he details his need for an in-flight assistant and describes an ideal candidate for the job.

"Right behind me is Maybach Air," Ross said acknowledging his private jet, complete with his named etched in huge yellow letters across the side.

"For the very first time, the boss Rozay is looking for his own personal flight attendant, my own personal cabin attendant, paying anywhere between $85,000 and $115,000 annually, that's a year," he said.

As for the gig requirements: "You gotta have experience, you gotta have that positive vibe, you gotta be able to prepare the cuisine, serve the cuisine," Ross said.

The most suitable applicant also has to have some medical knowledge. Given Rozay's past experience with a seizure on a plane, "you gotta be able to handle the CPR," he added.

In addition to traveling the world and being "about business" together, overall, Ross wants someone professional.

He ended his virtual ad reiterating his need for "an amazing and professional cabin attendant."

"I'm looking for you. I can't wait to find you," he said.

For those interested in joining Rick Ross in the sky, email Tawanda@maybachmusicempire.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.