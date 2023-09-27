Rick Ross shows love to Travis Kelce's ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS

By Jamia Pugh

Since Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is now linked to Taylor Swift and no longer to former partner Kayla Nicole, there's another celebrity who may be interested in spending time with Kelce's ex.

The on-air reporter and fashion model shared bikini photos to Instagram back in July, but fans are just now noticing a comment Rick Ross made in an apparent effort to shoot his shot.

"Your future bright," the rapper recently wrote under Kayla's post.

Users on Instagram noticed the simple but seemingly flirtatious comment, with a few suggesting the two would make a good pair.

"She cold bro! Ross said 'uuuuh,'" one fan said. "You shooting your shot?" another wrote.

The Rich Forever rapper's alleged attempt at charming Kayla comes at a time when her past relationship with Kelce has resurfaced amid news that he's now with Swift.

Kayla dated the NFL star for five years; they reportedly broke it off in May 2022.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!