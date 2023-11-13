"Right back at it": Drake taps J. Cole for 2024 It's All a Blur - Big As The What? Tour

Ethan Miller/Getty Images via ABC

By Jamia Pugh

Drake says he's "Right back at it."

Fresh off the sold out run across North America with his It's All a Blur Tour, Drake is gearing up to hit the road again soon.

Joining the "Nonstop" rapper on his newly announced It's All a Blur - Big As The What? tour, will be J. Cole who will play most shows throughout the 3-month-long concert series kicking off in January.

Starting on January 18 and 19 in Denver, the tour will travel to major cities across the U.S., including New Orleans, Tampa, Nashville, Columbus and Memphis before making its final stop in Birmingham, Alabama, in March.

Tickets for the 22-city road show, presented by Cash App and Visa, will be available starting with a Cash App presale on Wednesday, November 15, followed by the general sale on Friday, November 17.

For more information and full tour itinerary visit Drakerelated.com.

