Rihanna & A$AP Rocky share first-look photos of newborn son, Riot Rose

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

By Carson Blackwelder

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are sharing new photos of their family, including both of their sons.

The Grammy-winning singer, 35, and the rapper, 34, are seen snuggling up with and doting over their newborn son, Riot Rose, and posing for a group shot with son RZA, born in 2022, in the snaps.

Rihanna, born Robyn Rihanna Fentyrevealed she was pregnant with her second child during her Super Bowl halftime show performance in February.

The pregnancy was a busy one, with the "Diamonds" singer earning her first Academy Award nomination in January for her song "Lift Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She performed the track at the 2023 Oscars in March.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky then walked the 2023 Met Gala red carpet together in May before the "Umbrella" singer stepped down as CEO of Savage x Fenty in June, maintaining a leadership role as executive chair of the lingerie brand.

She remains CEO of Fenty Beauty.

Speaking to British Vogue for the magazine's March cover story, Rihanna opened up about becoming a mom, saying "everything changes when you have a baby" and calling it legendary.

Rihanna said welcoming her first child was a beautiful experience, adding, "I cannot believe it. Essentially, from one person I became two."

