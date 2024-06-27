Rihanna says because fans are so loyal, her new music needs to be "timeless"

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

By Andrea Dresdale

Despite wearing a T-shirt that said "I'm Retired" a few weeks back, Rihanna still has plans for a new album — but she says that because her previous music was so successful, it's going to have to be extra special.

Speaking to Extra, Rihanna said her record as the female artist who's released the most RIAA-certified Diamond songs — seven — is all due to her fans, and she owes them music that's going to stand the test of time.

"(That achievement) really was a testament to my fans and the quality of music, and it was just a reminder of how I need to approach my next album," she said. "I want things to be timeless, just like (the song) ‘Diamonds' — things that touch people."

"The way my fans have continued to listen to my music without putting music out, hitting records when you are in a whole ’nother headspace is nuts," she added. "It’s just a testament to them. They’re so supportive and they’re loyal.”

Rihanna's last album, Anti-, came out in 2016. Since then, she's become a billionaire beauty and fashion mogul and the mother of two sons, RZA and Riot, with partner A$AP Rocky.

