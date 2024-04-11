Rihanna's co-stars in new 'Smurfs' movie revealed

By Andrea Dresdale

Almost exactly a year ago, Rihanna surprised attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to announce that she'd signed on to a new animated film, The Smurfs Movie, to provide the voice of Smurfette, contribute original music and co-produce. More details on the project have now been revealed.

The all-star cast of the film was announced at CinemaCon on April 11. Joining Rihanna on the bill are Nick Offerman, Natasha Lyonne, Dan Levy, Hannah Waddingham, Sandra Oh, Nick Kroll, James Corden, Octavia Spencer, Kurt Russell and John Goodman.

Also at the event, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the head of Paramount Pictures, Brian Robbins, declared that Rihanna is "the most legendary Smurfette ever." Wonder how Katy Perry feels about that? She played Smurfette in the 2011 animated movie The Smurfs.

Sadly, there was no update on any original music from the project. You may recall that Rihanna also provided the voice of Tip, one of the main characters in the 2015 animated film Home. As part of the project, she executive-produced a concept album with eight original songs. She performed three of them and co-wrote four of them.

The Smurfs Movie will arrive February 14, 2025.

