Rock & Roll Hall of Fame exhibit to display Missy Elliott's headpiece from "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" video

Missy Elliott will not only be honored as the first female rapper to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Friday, she'll also have one of her rap artifacts put on display in the 2023 inductee exhibit.

Her famed gold headpiece, worn in "The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)" music video, will have a spot among other rare items related to fellow inductees DJ Kool Herc, Don Cornelius, Sheryl Crow, Willie Nelson and more.

The new exhibit opens to the public at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame museum in Cleveland on November 2 and will remain open over the next year. It will close ahead of the 2024 induction ceremony.

The 2023 induction ceremony, also honoring Chaka Khan, takes place Friday, November 3, in Brooklyn, New York, and will stream live on Disney+.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.