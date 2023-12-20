Rod Wave, Doechii, Tyla + Drake among artists featured on 'Complex's Best Songs list

In the land of end-of-year top music roundups, Complex has compiled its Best Songs of 2023.

Rod Wave, Doechii, Tyla and Drake all earned a spot among the magazine's list of 50 favorites, with the #1 song going to Bad Bunny for "Monaco." Complex recognizes the Latin singer as an artist "at the top of the music industry with no one in his lane to compete with."

Gunna's tumultuous year, which included spending time in prison on RICO charges, didn't stop him or his chart-topping return, "Fukumean," from landing the #2 spot. The magazine says, "Gunna managed to reclaim his narrative by simply releasing compelling music."

Sexyy Red came in hot this year and because of it, Complex says, her viral track "SkeeYee" lands at #3. She's deemed 2023's breakout rap star on this list — and many others across the internet.

Seems Tyla's "Water" earning the #6 spot on the list is a no-brainer. Aside from the song's longstanding TikTok presence and the singer's viral water bottle choreography, Complex calls the track "an ethereal record that submerges listeners into a lush sonic experience."

Victoria Monét's "On My Mama" comes in at #7 on the list, which happens to be the number of Grammy nominations she's earned for the song and its album, Jaguar II. Acknowledging Monét's evolving career, first as a songwriter, now a solo act, Complex says the song "is a testament to Monét's ability to navigate between eras."

Other artists with songs featured on the list include Ice Spice, Offset, Killer Mike, Doja Cat, Latto, Burna Boy and Travis Scott.

