Roddy Ricch announces new song, "Survivor's Remorse"

Roddy Ricch is back with a new track dropping at midnight Thursday.



The rapper announced the new song, titled "Survivor's Remorse," on Instagram, and revealed the cover art, which features him standing in a blue room wearing a white tank top and black wide leg pants.



The song will be the first taste of his upcoming album, The Navy Album, expected to be released sometime this year. His last full-length release was 2022's Feed Tha Streets III.



Roddy teased his new era with another Instagram post captioned, "2024 is PERSONAL not business."

