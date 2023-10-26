Ruben Studdard announces upcoming eighth album, 'The Way I Remember It'

Ruben Studdard is ready to give R&B fans a taste of the soulful tunes he's known for delivering.

He'll do so, he says, by way of his new studio album, The Way I Remember It, expected out on Friday.

Earlier this year, Studdard dropped off the album's title track, one he calls a "classic storytelling song."

"It describes the moment a man meets the woman that he plans to spend the rest of his life with," he says of the track. "I think this song is beautifully written and produced and Mr. Belewa Muhammad did such an amazing job on it. I literally heard the song at 1:00pm and by 1:30pm, I was already recording it," he says.

He also released the love ballad "W.I.F.E.," a song dedicated to his "best friend."

"She is the engine that the Ruben Studdard bus runs-on," the singer says of Kristin Moore-Studdard.

The American Idol alum is also proud of the album's new official single, "Masterpiece." He writes that it's a track "I instantly fell in love with in the studio."

"The lyrics fully describe how special one's significant other is. It's one of those, yes, that's it songs," he says.

He'll perform "Masterpiece" during an appearance on The Tamron Hall Show on November 17.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.