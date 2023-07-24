Run, don't walk to grab Beyoncé's new perfume — now available for pre-order

That's right — Beyoncé's new fragrance is now up and available for purchase on her website, but as of right now, hopeful buyers can only preorder the new scent.

Those who snag a bottle of her eau de parfum will have a chance to receive a special gift with purchase while supplies last.

Considering how packed her shows have been while on her Renaissance tour, the perfume seems it'll be a big hit as well.

Beyoncé unveiled the brand new fragrance last Wednesday (July 19) by sending out email invitations to fans who were given the opportunity to presave.

As previously reported, she crafted and designed the eau de parfum, which features top notes of clementine and golden honey, body notes of rose absolute and jasmine sambac as well as a base of Namibian myrrh and golden amber.

While the name and look of the France-created fragrance still remains secret, it's billed as "encased in art" and will only be available in the U.S. and Canada.

The 1.7 fluid ounce perfume can now be preordered for $160 and is estimated to ship in November.

