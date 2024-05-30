Salt-N-Pepa action figures released

Salt-N-Pepa have received the action figure treatment.

Super7, the San Francisco-based premier pop-culture design house and producer of lifestyle-oriented collectibles, will release a two-pack of Salt-N-Pepa figures, featuring the group dressed as they were in both the "Push It" music video and artwork for "Shake Your Thang." DJ Spinderella is not included in the release.

The rappers now join a list of hip-hop artists Super7 has turned into action figures. Others include Outkast, Run-D.M.C., Beastie Boys, RZA, KRS-One, Ghostface Killah, MF Doom and Notorious B.I.G.

This marks yet another set of Salt-N-Pepa plastic figures, following the one previously released by Fisher Price. The Little People Collector set was also modeled after their looks from the "Push It" music video.

