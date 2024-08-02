Saweetie goes back to real-life high school for "My Best" video

Warner Records

By Sweenie Saint-Vil

Saweetie has released "My Best," the follow-up to her single "NaNi." On the track, she talks about feeling and looking great while calling out those who failed to love her in her darkest moments.

"I'm doing my best, best, best/ Lookin' and feelin' my best, best, best/ But you don't deserve my best, best, best/ Look too good and I know it/ Ain't love me at my lowest," she raps on the chorus.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by WaterWippinEvan that gives fans a visual journey of Saweetie's life. Set at her high school in Elk Grove, Sacramento, it starts with a young Saweetie in class and ends with Saweetie walking through the school. The video is now available on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99JAMZ - Miami's #1 For Hip Hop and R&B Logo
    View All
    1-866-991-5269
    News You Need

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wedr.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!