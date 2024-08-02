Saweetie goes back to real-life high school for "My Best" video

Saweetie has released "My Best," the follow-up to her single "NaNi." On the track, she talks about feeling and looking great while calling out those who failed to love her in her darkest moments.

"I'm doing my best, best, best/ Lookin' and feelin' my best, best, best/ But you don't deserve my best, best, best/ Look too good and I know it/ Ain't love me at my lowest," she raps on the chorus.

The song is accompanied by a music video directed by WaterWippinEvan that gives fans a visual journey of Saweetie's life. Set at her high school in Elk Grove, Sacramento, it starts with a young Saweetie in class and ends with Saweetie walking through the school. The video is now available on YouTube.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

